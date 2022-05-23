How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds take on the Cubs in first of 4-game series

Chicago Cubs (16-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-28, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-5, 8.65 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Reds +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Cincinnati is 5-9 in home games and 12-28 overall. The Reds are 7-18 in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago is 16-24 overall and 7-15 at home. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.96.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 11 doubles and a home run for the Reds. Tyler Naquin is 13-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has six doubles and three home runs while hitting .276 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 6-for-32 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)