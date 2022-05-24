How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cubs visit the Reds on 3-game road win streak

Chicago Cubs (17-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-29, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (1-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -113, Cubs -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 5-10 in home games and 12-29 overall. The Reds are 9-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 7-15 in home games and 17-24 overall. The Cubs have a 13-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has five doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .221 for the Reds. Tyler Naquin is 11-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has seven doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)