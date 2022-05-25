MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cubs try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Reds

Chicago Cubs (18-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-4, 4.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (0-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -129, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 12-30 overall and 5-11 in home games. The Reds are 7-20 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago has an 11-9 record in road games and an 18-24 record overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .236.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has nine doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBI for the Reds. Tyler Naquin is 12-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has four home runs, 24 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .275 for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 12-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Yan Gomes: day-to-day (left oblique tightness), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)