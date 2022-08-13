MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (46-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-67, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -118, Cubs -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to break a four-game slide when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati has a 44-67 record overall and a 24-33 record at home. The Reds have gone 28-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 22-31 on the road and 46-65 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Cubs have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .391. Donovan Solano is 10-for-36 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 8-for-34 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (lower leg), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)