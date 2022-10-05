MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Cubs, look to continue home win streak

Chicago Cubs (73-88, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-99, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (4-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Reds -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati has a 62-99 record overall and a 33-47 record at home. The Reds have a 38-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 73-88 overall and 36-44 in road games. The Cubs have a 34-17 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs are ahead 10-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Fraley has nine doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 7-for-35 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .280 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 11-for-36 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .177 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .201 batting average, 1.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (leg), Luis Cessa: day-to-day (leg), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)