How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Tuesday. White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-0, 2.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) and Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Reds are 9-6 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit an MLB-leading 43 home runs this season, Nick Castellanos leads the club with nine homers.

The White Sox have gone 6-6 away from home. Chicago has hit 24 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jose Abreu leads them with five, averaging one every 19.8 at-bats.