How to Watch White Sox vs. Reds Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio).

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Cincinnati and Chicago will face off on Wednesday. White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 4.36 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 23 strikeouts).

The Reds are 9-7 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .322, good for second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with a mark of .412.

The White Sox are 7-6 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.48. Dylan Cease leads the team with a 2.37 earned run average.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-0. Cease earned his second victory and Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Jeff Hoffman registered his second loss for Cincinnati.