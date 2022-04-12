How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Guardians to open 2-game series

Cleveland Guardians (2-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-2)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .64 WHIP, four strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -119, Reds +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a two-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)