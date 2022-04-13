MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Guardians look to secure 2-game series win against the Reds

Cleveland Guardians (3-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-3)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, one strikeout); Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -128, Guardians +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Guardians won the first, 10-5.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 44-37 at home a season ago. The Reds averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)