MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Indians vs. Reds Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (formerly SportsTime Ohio]. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Indians and Reds games all year long.

Triston McKenzie (0-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) of the Indians faces Sonny Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA) of the Reds.

The Reds went 16-13 on their home field in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last year and totaled 90 home runs as a team. The Indians finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.11 last season while striking out 10.4 hitters per game.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

