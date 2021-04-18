How to Watch Reds vs. Indians Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.11 ERA, .89 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) goes to the mound for the Indians, while Wade Miley (2-0, .00 ERA, .55 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) pitches for the Reds. The teams meet for the third time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 2-0.

The Reds went 16-13 at home in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season. The Indians finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last season.

Live TV Streaming Option