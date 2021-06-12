How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (5-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)
LINE: Reds -131, Rockies +113; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Colorado will square off on Saturday.
The Reds are 14-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 88 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.
The Rockies are 5-25 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .313.
The Reds won the last meeting 11-5. Tyler Mahle secured his sixth victory and Joey Votto went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Cincinnati. Kyle Freeland took his second loss for Colorado.
