How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (5-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -131, Rockies +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Colorado will square off on Saturday.

The Reds are 14-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 88 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Rockies are 5-25 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .313.

The Reds won the last meeting 11-5. Tyler Mahle secured his sixth victory and Joey Votto went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Cincinnati. Kyle Freeland took his second loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option