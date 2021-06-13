How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-6, 4.62 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Reds: Tony Santillan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Reds -157, Rockies +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Reds Sunday.

The Reds are 15-16 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Rockies have gone 5-26 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .318.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-3. Wade Miley earned his sixth victory and Tyler Naquin went 3-for-5 with two RBI for Cincinnati. German Marquez registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option