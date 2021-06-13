How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-6, 4.62 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Reds: Tony Santillan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Reds -157, Rockies +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Reds Sunday.
The Reds are 15-16 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .362.
The Rockies have gone 5-26 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .318.
The Reds won the last meeting 10-3. Wade Miley earned his sixth victory and Tyler Naquin went 3-for-5 with two RBI for Cincinnati. German Marquez registered his sixth loss for Colorado.
