How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.
Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Ohio
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Ohio
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-