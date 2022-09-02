How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds start 3-game series at home against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (56-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.36 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Rockies -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 51-78 record overall and a 27-38 record in home games. The Reds have a 29-62 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Colorado has a 20-44 record in road games and a 56-76 record overall. The Rockies have a 25-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Charlie Blackmon has 19 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 70 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 14-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Justin Dunn: day-to-day (shoulder), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)