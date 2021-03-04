How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Spring Training on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST, the Cincinnati Reds face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals

In Ohio, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Ohio (soon to be Fox Sports Kansas Cityle in Kansas City, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Kansas City (soon to be Bally Sports Kansas City). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Ohio or Fox Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Reds and Royals games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option