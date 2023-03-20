 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game Live Online on March 20, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

Mike Nelson

On Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Ohio which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Here are all the places you can watch the game and a little bit about each service. Below is also a quick background of today’s game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$19.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 25 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Angles 04-20-2023

The Reds are coming in with 11 wins and 11 losses in the Spring Training 2023 schedule, while the Angels have won 13 games and lost 7 and are ranked second in the Cactus League.

The game will be played at Goodyear Park with great weather conditions of 69º with partly cloudy skies. Today’s umpires are:

  • Home Plate Umpire - Nic Lentz
  • First Base Umpire - Malachi Moore
  • Second Base Umpire - Brock Ballou
  • Third Base Umpire - John Bacon
