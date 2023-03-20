How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game Live Online on March 20, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming
On Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Ohio which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal / West & Bally Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with 5-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV.
Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.
Here are all the places you can watch the game and a little bit about each service. Below is also a quick background of today’s game.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio
Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels
Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Angles 04-20-2023
The Reds are coming in with 11 wins and 11 losses in the Spring Training 2023 schedule, while the Angels have won 13 games and lost 7 and are ranked second in the Cactus League.
The game will be played at Goodyear Park with great weather conditions of 69º with partly cloudy skies. Today’s umpires are:
- Home Plate Umpire - Nic Lentz
- First Base Umpire - Malachi Moore
- Second Base Umpire - Brock Ballou
- Third Base Umpire - John Bacon