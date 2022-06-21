How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds play the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-43, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (8-0, 1.42 ERA, .82 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Reds +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 23-43 record overall and a 12-20 record in home games. The Reds are 16-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 40-25 record overall and a 20-13 record on the road. The Dodgers have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 14 home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .263 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 12-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)