MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Turner leads Dodgers against the Reds after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-0, 2.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -175, Reds +150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Trea Turner had four hits against the Reds on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has a 12-21 record in home games and a 23-44 record overall. The Reds have a 17-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 21-13 record in road games and a 41-25 record overall. The Dodgers are 31-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 RBI for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 11-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)