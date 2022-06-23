How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds aim to break 6-game slide, play the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (42-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-45, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -280, Reds +235; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to break their six-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cincinnati has a 23-45 record overall and a 12-22 record in home games. The Reds have gone 16-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 42-25 overall and 22-13 on the road. The Dodgers have a 29-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 16 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .286 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 10-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)