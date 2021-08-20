 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 2.84 ERA, .79 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -200, Marlins +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 33-29 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .433 as a unit. Joey Votto leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Marlins are 21-41 on the road. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .330.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-1. Luis Castillo earned his seventh victory and Votto went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Nick Neidert registered his second loss for Miami.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

