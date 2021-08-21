How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (10-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Miami will meet on Saturday.

The Reds are 34-29 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .434 this season. Jose Barrero leads the team with a mark of .600.

The Marlins are 21-42 on the road. Miami has slugged .377 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with a .473 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-3. Sonny Gray earned his fifth victory and Tyler Naquin went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Elieser Hernandez took his first loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option