MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 3.33 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (8-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -145, Marlins +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Reds Sunday.

The Reds are 35-29 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Marlins have gone 21-43 away from home. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .328.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Luis Cessa earned his fourth victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Cincinnati. Anthony Bender took his second loss for Miami.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

