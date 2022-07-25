How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds begin 4-game series at home against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (45-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-9, 5.46 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-3, 5.81 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -128, Marlins +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Cincinnati is 36-58 overall and 20-29 in home games. The Reds have a 20-46 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Miami has a 23-27 record in road games and a 45-50 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.78.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has a .271 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Donovan Solano is 13-for-28 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper is fifth on the Marlins with a .279 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 27 walks and 40 RBI. Joey Wendle is 12-for-35 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (thigh), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)