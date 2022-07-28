How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds bring 2-1 series advantage over Marlins into game 4

Miami Marlins (46-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-59, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

Cincinnati has a 38-59 record overall and a 22-30 record at home. The Reds have a 21-46 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami is 46-52 overall and 24-29 on the road. The Marlins have a 29-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 19 home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 13-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez has 12 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 9-for-36 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)