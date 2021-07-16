 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds +100, Brewers -120; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Milwaukee will meet on Friday.

The Reds are 23-20 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Tyler Mahle leads them with a mark of 11.1.

The Brewers are 26-18 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .379 this season. Omar Narvaez leads the club with a .469 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-1. Ryan Hendrix earned his fifth victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Cincinnati. Josh Hader registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

