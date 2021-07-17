MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.07 ERA, .82 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.65 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds +105, Brewers -122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Milwaukee will meet on Saturday.

The Reds are 23-21 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .415 this season. Aristides Aquino leads the team with a mark of .638.

The Brewers are 27-18 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .381 this season. Willy Adames leads the club with a .479 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 11-6. Brent Suter earned his ninth victory and Adames went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Milwaukee. Amir Garrett took his third loss for Cincinnati.

