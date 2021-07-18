 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.26 ERA, .90 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds +119, Brewers -136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Willy Adames and the Brewers will take on the Reds Sunday.

The Reds are 23-22 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .413 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Brewers are 28-18 on the road. Milwaukee is slugging .381 as a unit. Willy Adames leads the team with a slugging percentage of .479.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Jandel Gustave earned his first victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Milwaukee. Sean Doolittle registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

