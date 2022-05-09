How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds open 3-game series at home against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (18-10, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-23, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 5.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -181, Reds +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Cincinnati is 5-23 overall and 3-8 in home games. The Reds are 3-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has a 10-4 record at home and an 18-10 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham is second on the Reds with a .222 batting average, and has five doubles, four home runs, 15 walks and eight RBI. Brandon Drury is 12-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has a .267 batting average to rank second on the Brewers, and has eight doubles and seven home runs. Christian Yelich is 13-for-36 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .221 batting average, 8.04 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)