How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Brewers look to stop slide in game against the Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (18-10, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-23, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-1, 5.09 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (1-4, 8.71 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -201, Reds +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to end a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 5-23 overall and 4-8 at home. The Reds have gone 4-15 in games when they have given up a home run.

Milwaukee has an 18-10 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.33.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and eight RBI while hitting .222 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 13-for-38 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames ranks second on the Brewers with 14 extra base hits (six doubles and eight home runs). Rowdy Tellez is 13-for-40 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .237 batting average, 7.82 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)