How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds bring home losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (36-30, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-41, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, six strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-0, 2.22 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers looking to end their three-game home skid.

Cincinnati is 12-18 at home and 23-41 overall. The Reds have a 16-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 36-30 record overall and a 21-18 record in road games. The Brewers have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.72.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with 25 extra base hits (11 doubles and 14 home runs). Tommy Pham is 11-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 12 home runs while slugging .467. Christian Yelich is 14-for-42 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (lower back), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: day-to-day (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)