MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds look to break slide in game against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (37-30, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-42, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-2, 7.36 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Reds +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to end a three-game slide when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cincinnati has a 23-42 record overall and a 12-19 record in home games. The Reds are 16-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 22-18 on the road and 37-30 overall. The Brewers have a 17-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with 14 home runs while slugging .512. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-32 with a double and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 8-for-37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (lower back), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: day-to-day (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)