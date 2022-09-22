How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (79-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-90, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (11-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-12, 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a four-game series.

Cincinnati has a 30-44 record in home games and a 59-90 record overall. The Reds are 44-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 79-70 record overall and a 37-40 record on the road. The Brewers have hit 205 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 10-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 12 home runs, 29 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .256 for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 8-for-14 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 95 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-40 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .202 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Steer: day-to-day (eye), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)