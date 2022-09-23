How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Brewers take on the Reds after Wong's 3-home run game

Milwaukee Brewers (80-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-91, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Reds: Mike Minor (4-12, 6.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds after Kolten Wong hit three home runs on Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati is 59-91 overall and 30-45 in home games. The Reds have a 38-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has an 80-70 record overall and a 38-40 record on the road. The Brewers have a 35-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Friday for the 17th time this season. The Brewers are up 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 13 home runs while slugging .388. Stuart Fairchild is 8-for-15 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 32 home runs while slugging .461. Willy Adames is 16-for-37 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .199 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Steer: day-to-day (eye), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)