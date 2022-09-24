How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio
5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Brewers take 3-game win streak into game against the Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (81-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-92, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 223 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -221, Reds +183; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 59-92 overall and 30-46 in home games. The Reds have a 32-73 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Milwaukee has an 81-70 record overall and a 39-40 record in road games. The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 24 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .256 for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 9-for-16 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez is second on the Brewers with 55 extra base hits (23 doubles and 32 home runs). Kolten Wong is 13-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Donovan Solano: day-to-day (eye), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)