How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on May 11, 2022

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

While you can’t stream the game on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM, the game will be stream on YouTube. You don’t need a subscription to YouTube TV to watch the game, but if you have the 4K Plus add-on, you will be able to watch it there in 4K.

Reds and Brewers meet, winner claims 3-game series

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (19-11, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-24, fifth in the NL Central)
Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-5, 8.86 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -200, Reds +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Cincinnati has gone 4-9 at home and 6-24 overall. The Reds have a 4-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 10-4 record at home and a 19-11 record overall. The Brewers have gone 6-3 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with a .274 batting average, and has seven doubles, six home runs, seven walks and 18 RBI. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-29 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has a .253 batting average to rank second on the Brewers, and has nine doubles and seven home runs. Christian Yelich is 11-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .220 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 20 runs
Brewers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

