How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -139, Twins +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Minnesota will face off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 26-26 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .330 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .399.

The Twins are 20-32 on the road. Minnesota has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Miguel Sano leads the team with 17, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-7. Tejay Antone secured his second victory and Tyler Naquin went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Hansel Robles registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

