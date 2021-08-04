MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (5-10, 4.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -215, Twins +182; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to face the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

The Reds are 26-27 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .425 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .582 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Twins are 21-32 on the road. Minnesota has hit 155 home runs as a team this season. Miguel Sano leads the team with 17, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Danny Coulombe secured his second victory and Mitch Garver went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Minnesota. Heath Hembree took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

