How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -125, Mets +108; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Reds Monday.

The Reds are 23-23 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .393.

The Mets are 20-28 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .254.