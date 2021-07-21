 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-8, 2.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Reds: Jeff Hoffman (3-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds +120, Mets -137; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Reds Wednesday.

The Reds are 24-24 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati’s lineup has 118 home runs this season, Jesse Winker leads them with 19 homers.

The Mets are 21-29 on the road. New York is slugging .384 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .493.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-3. Wade Miley earned his eighth victory and Jonathan India went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Stephen Nogosek took his first loss for New York.

