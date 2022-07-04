 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Online on July 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds begin 3-game series with the Mets

New York Mets (49-30, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-51, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (3-9, 5.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -170, Reds +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

Cincinnati has a 13-25 record at home and a 27-51 record overall. The Reds have a 6-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 23-17 in road games and 49-30 overall. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .399.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .257 for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 14-for-33 with a double over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 22 home runs while slugging .545. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Mets: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (hand), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

