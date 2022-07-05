How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds meet in game 2 of series

New York Mets (50-30, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-52, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -201, Reds +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati is 27-52 overall and 13-26 in home games. The Reds have a 16-40 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York is 50-30 overall and 24-17 on the road. The Mets have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 15 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 14-for-33 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 22 home runs while slugging .545. Eduardo Escobar is 7-for-34 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .248 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Aramis Garcia: day-to-day (elbow), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (hand), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)