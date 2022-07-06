MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds and Mets meet, winner takes 3-game series

New York Mets (50-31, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-52, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -172, Reds +146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 14-26 at home and 28-52 overall. The Reds have gone 6-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 24-18 record on the road and a 50-31 record overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 17 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .262 for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 13-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil ranks seventh on the Mets with a .319 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI. Starling Marte is 13-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Mets: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: day-to-day (elbow), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (hand), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)