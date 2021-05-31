How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Nick Castellanos is riding a 16-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia. Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-0, 2.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (4-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34 strikeouts).

The Reds are 11-13 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .245 batting average, Castellanos leads the team with an average of .359.

The Phillies are 10-18 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .380.