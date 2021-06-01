How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Nick Castellanos is riding a 17-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia.

Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

The Reds are 12-13 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .321 is second in the National League. Castellanos leads the lineup with an OBP of .413.

The Phillies are 10-19 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .372 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .490.

The Reds won the last meeting 11-1. Wade Miley earned his fifth victory and Kyle Farmer went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Cincinnati. Vince Velasquez took his first loss for Philadelphia.