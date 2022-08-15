How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 25-34 record in home games and a 45-68 record overall. The Reds are 25-54 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Philadelphia is 31-25 on the road and 63-51 overall. The Phillies have a 46-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 20 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 9-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs while slugging .500. Bryson Stott is 13-for-34 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Jonathan India: day-to-day (leg), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Corey Knebel: day-to-day (lat), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)