How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (64-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-69, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Reds +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 45-69 overall and 25-35 in home games. The Reds have a 31-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has gone 32-25 on the road and 64-51 overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 21 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 12-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

J.T. Realmuto has 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 55 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (calf), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Corey Knebel: 15-Day IL (lat), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb)