MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Phillies look to sweep 3-game series over the Reds

Philadelphia Phillies (65-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-70, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -168, Reds +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 25-36 record in home games and a 45-70 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Philadelphia is 65-51 overall and 33-25 in road games. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 extra base hits (18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Jake Fraley is 11-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, 34 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .211 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 15-for-39 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .285 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (leg), Corey Knebel: 15-Day IL (lat), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb)