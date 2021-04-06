How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream
On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but not on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, formerly Fox Sports Ohio, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Reds games all year long.
The Reds look to continue their winning ways after starting the season 3-1 and taking the first game against the Pirates. Pittsburgh will look to Trevor Cahill to stop the bleeding, while Cincy will send Wade Miley to the mound.
