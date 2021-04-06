 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but not on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, formerly Fox Sports Ohio, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Reds games all year long.

The Reds look to continue their winning ways after starting the season 3-1 and taking the first game against the Pirates. Pittsburgh will look to Trevor Cahill to stop the bleeding, while Cincy will send Wade Miley to the mound.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy