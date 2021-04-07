How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on April 7, 2021 Live Online: Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV
On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, formerly Fox Sports Ohio, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Reds games all year long.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but not on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the game as losers of their last four games. Chad Kuhl will face Luis Castillo (0-1, 21.60 ERA) in the pithing matchup.
The Reds finished 21-19 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last season while batting .212 as a team.
The Pirates finished 16-24 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team last season and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game.
